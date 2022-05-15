CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CACI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CACI International from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CACI International in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CACI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CACI International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $321.00.

CACI opened at $256.67 on Thursday. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $238.29 and a fifty-two week high of $313.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $289.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $276.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.98.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CACI International news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total value of $34,392.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,618,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of CACI International by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

