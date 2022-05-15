Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) PT Lowered to $7.00 at Cowen

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Cowen from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

BFLY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. Butterfly Network has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $15.65.

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.99 million during the quarter.

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smartphone, tablet, and hospital computer system; and Butterfly Blueprint, a system-wide ultrasound platform with Compass software that integrates into a healthcare system's clinical and administrative infrastructure.

