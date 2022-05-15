Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY) Receives GBX 2,225 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Burberry Group plc (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,225 ($27.43).

BRBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,050 ($25.27) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,940 ($23.92) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 1,960 ($24.16) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Burberry Group alerts:

In other news, insider Gerry M. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,613 ($19.89) per share, for a total transaction of £80,650 ($99,432.87). Also, insider Matthew Key purchased 3,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,581 ($19.49) per share, with a total value of £49,643.40 ($61,205.03).

Burberry Group stock traded up GBX 32.50 ($0.40) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 1,575 ($19.42). 782,324 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,403. Burberry Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,473.50 ($18.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,267 ($27.95). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,615.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,775.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.56.

Burberry Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It offers women, men, and children apparels, as well as accessories. The company also licenses third parties to manufacture and distribute products using the Burberry trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Burberry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burberry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.