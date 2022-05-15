BTIG Research Trims AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Target Price to $60.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $103.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $112.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.20.

Shares of AppLovin stock opened at $39.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.71. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $27.04 and a 1 year high of $116.09. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion and a PE ratio of 122.47.

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $793.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.38 million. AppLovin’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AppLovin will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $998,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $1,310,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at about $914,943,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,011,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 499.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 32,882.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,190,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

