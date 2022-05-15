BTIG Research Cuts Model N (NYSE:MODN) Price Target to $38.00

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BTIG Research from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut Model N from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Model N from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Model N in a report on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.80.

Model N stock opened at $24.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.52. Model N has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.99.

Model N ( NYSE:MODN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $53.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.23 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Model N will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, insider Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,962 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $135,695.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,182,036.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,524 shares of company stock worth $655,889. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MODN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,943,592 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,158,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $105,812,000 after acquiring an additional 503,792 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,635,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 951.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 304,219 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,191,000 after purchasing an additional 275,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Model N by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,504,132 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,461,000 after purchasing an additional 187,360 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

