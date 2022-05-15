BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 45 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 605.0% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 94.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $352.55 per share, with a total value of $105,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $394.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Bio-Techne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.43.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $367.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $409.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.69. Bio-Techne Co. has a 1-year low of $335.02 and a 1-year high of $543.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

