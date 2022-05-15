BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 446 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 446 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 4.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,406,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,532,000 after acquiring an additional 649,789 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,537,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,404,000 after acquiring an additional 366,237 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,826,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,837,000 after acquiring an additional 72,709 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,431,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,529,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,184,000 after acquiring an additional 79,982 shares during the period. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hasbro from $128.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.14.

In other Hasbro news, Director Michael Raymond Burns purchased 2,500 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $219,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,438,104.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christian P. Cocks purchased 10,102 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.59 per share, for a total transaction of $905,038.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 65,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,908,012.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $92.10 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.16 and a 1 year high of $105.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.05. The company has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 0.83.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.11). Hasbro had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

