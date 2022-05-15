BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Sells 239 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Allstate were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the 4th quarter worth $560,036,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Allstate by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,660,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $430,600,000 after purchasing an additional 672,472 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Allstate by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,381,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Allstate by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,170,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,983,000 after purchasing an additional 944,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Allstate by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,514,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,427,000 after purchasing an additional 264,251 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Allstate from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.31.

Shares of ALL opened at $128.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $106.11 and a one year high of $144.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.03 and a 200-day moving average of $124.02.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.11 EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

