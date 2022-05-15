BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Reduces Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co decreased its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $510,318,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after buying an additional 274,306 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Lam Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,952,000 after buying an additional 256,219 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in Lam Research by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $221,365,000 after buying an additional 213,973 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 2,379.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,631,000 after buying an additional 203,400 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Lam Research from $765.00 to $760.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $670.90.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $491.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $442.53 and a 1 year high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $496.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $585.04. The company has a market cap of $68.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total transaction of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total value of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

