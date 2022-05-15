BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Raises Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

Shares of TROW opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.92. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

About T. Rowe Price Group (Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.