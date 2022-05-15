BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Purchases 121 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Diageo were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $189.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.20. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $175.46 and a twelve month high of $223.14.

DEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($38.22) to GBX 3,200 ($39.45) in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($52.40) to GBX 4,500 ($55.48) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.18) to GBX 4,700 ($57.95) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,923.17.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

