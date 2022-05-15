BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Lowers Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,835 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,728 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in SM Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 125,800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SM Energy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 110,325 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,627 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $323,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,137,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SM stock opened at $35.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 5.19. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $43.69.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The energy company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.09). SM Energy had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $859.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 0.76%.

In other SM Energy news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 6,776 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $284,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 30,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $1,218,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,511,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of SM Energy from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.56.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

