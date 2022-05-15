BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Increases Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares during the period. Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 158,657 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,361,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $267,649,000 after purchasing an additional 136,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,206 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,480 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $121.96 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.92.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

