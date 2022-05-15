BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $470,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lessened its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD opened at $62.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.19 and a 1-year high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $78.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.