BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.35 Million Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co cut its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.09.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $73.99. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.96.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total transaction of $748,603.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,324,369.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $3,132,323.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,633 shares of company stock valued at $5,768,339 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

