BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Has $1.19 Million Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co reduced its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in Nestlé by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 996,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,906,000 after buying an additional 196,509 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Nestlé by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,831,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,818,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,200,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 2,032.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after purchasing an additional 37,320 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,344,000. 0.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on NSRGY shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($52.63) to €51.00 ($53.68) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nestlé from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.80.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.64. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $118.02 and a twelve month high of $141.95.

About Nestlé (Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.