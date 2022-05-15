BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,957 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total transaction of $1,141,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,251 shares of company stock worth $374,394,436 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $41.59 on Friday, hitting $769.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,659,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,988,598. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $546.98 and a 52-week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $939.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $981.68. The company has a market capitalization of $797.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,034.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,250.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $956.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

