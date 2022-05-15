BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Decreases Holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,109 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Chemours were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,615,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 923,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,841,000 after buying an additional 78,295 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,082,000. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,326,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

CC opened at $39.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The Chemours Company has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.19.

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.27%.

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sameer Ralhan sold 35,188 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $1,412,446.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,506 shares in the company, valued at $12,584,130.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 274,138 shares of company stock worth $11,023,963 over the last 90 days. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CC shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chemours from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chemours presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.88.

About Chemours (Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.