BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,078 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ativo Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the third quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 1,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.60.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $223.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $269.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $303.63. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $206.60 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.