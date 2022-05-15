BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,864,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $333,275,000 after buying an additional 21,083 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 7,342 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 64,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 17,023 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter worth $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $107.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.65 and a 12-month high of $149.78.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.93%.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 5,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total value of $313,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,510,094 shares of company stock worth $11,189,865 and have sold 1,090,152 shares worth $66,040,454. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.73.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

