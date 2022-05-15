BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 285,097 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $124,556,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 131.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 204,334 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,778,000 after acquiring an additional 116,124 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,324.3% in the third quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 59.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,254 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

TDY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.75.

In other news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $400.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $449.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $436.55. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $374.65 and a one year high of $493.97.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.18. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.