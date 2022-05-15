BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Acquires 308 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,087 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,812 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 39,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 89,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,582,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $124.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.19.

Shares of MDT opened at $102.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $98.38 and a 12 month high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.42%.

In related news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.