Brokerages Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $284.00

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $284.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNLIF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 268 ($3.30) to GBX 319 ($3.93) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Panmure Gordon raised shares of Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 270 ($3.33) to GBX 310 ($3.82) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 235 ($2.90) to GBX 307 ($3.78) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of Trainline stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Trainline has a fifty-two week low of $4.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32.

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

