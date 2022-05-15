Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Price Target at $772.50

Shares of The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGPYY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $772.50.

SGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Sage Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 970 ($11.96) to GBX 880 ($10.85) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 720 ($8.88) to GBX 730 ($9.00) in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 570 ($7.03) to GBX 590 ($7.27) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of SGPYY opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $32.15 and a 1 year high of $47.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.72.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

