Brokerages Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Price Target at $43.54

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.86.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of NYSE:SU traded up $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.34. 10,821,402 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,965,001. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $37.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.13. The stock has a market cap of $51.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.35.

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Rating ) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.3623 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 8,710.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,880,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $184,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780,033 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth about $204,761,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $110,774,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 251.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,821,706 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $145,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,993,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $130,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,783,176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.48% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

