Brokerages Set LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Price Target at $11.50

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.50.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LSI Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on LSI Industries from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised LSI Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.93. 29,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,916. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $9.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

LSI Industries ( NASDAQ:LYTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $110.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LSI Industries Inc manufactures and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting solutions.

