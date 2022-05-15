Brokerages Set L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) PT at $171.80

L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $171.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIQUY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Air Liquide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €160.00 ($168.42) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on L’Air Liquide from €152.00 ($160.00) to €155.00 ($163.16) in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get L'Air Liquide alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIQUY. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in L’Air Liquide by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 226,869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,476 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L’Air Liquide during the fourth quarter valued at $1,280,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 42,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the period. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $33.16 on Thursday. L’Air Liquide has a one year low of $29.82 and a one year high of $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile (Get Rating)

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L'Air Liquide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L'Air Liquide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.