Brokerages Set ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Price Target at $435.00

Shares of ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $435.00.

ITMPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.32) to GBX 300 ($3.70) in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ITM Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.

ITM Power stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,295. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77. ITM Power has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $7.30.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

