Brokerages Set Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Price Target at $10.89

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.89.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HYZN. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Hyzon Motors from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hyzon Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Hyzon Motors from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Hyzon Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on Hyzon Motors from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYZN opened at $3.88 on Thursday. Hyzon Motors has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day moving average is $5.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $23,552,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $21,365,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,975,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,589,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,447,000. 17.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

