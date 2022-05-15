Brokerages Set Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) PT at $60.71

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.71.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In other news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.53. The stock had a trading volume of 985,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $33.61 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 18.00 and a quick ratio of 18.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 54.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.70%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

