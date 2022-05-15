Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $40.91

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

FLYW opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a PE ratio of -42.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34. Flywire has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth $3,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Flywire by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 646,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,781,000 after purchasing an additional 62,480 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Flywire by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Flywire by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

