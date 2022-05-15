Brokerages Set Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Target Price at $40.91

Shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.91.

FLYW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flywire from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $51.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FLYW opened at $20.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.34. Flywire has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $57.41.

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $64.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.83 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $138,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $121,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,505 shares of company stock valued at $2,946,937.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Flywire in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

