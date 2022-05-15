Brokerages Set EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Price Target at $132.36

Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $132.36.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded up $3.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,881,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,917,171. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $119.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.25. The stock has a market cap of $72.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $62.81 and a 1-year high of $132.35.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 16.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.05%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total transaction of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 128,811 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $10,364,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 74.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 5,540 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 55.3% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366,282 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $29,497,000 after buying an additional 130,474 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 77,952 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after buying an additional 14,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the third quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

