Brokerages Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) PT at $13.38

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CTSDF shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $4.71 on Thursday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $10.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.