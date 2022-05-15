Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $36.20

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on CWEN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 72,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Clearway Energy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 87,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CWEN traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 513,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,534. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 241.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.73. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $39.75.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.16). Clearway Energy had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.91 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clearway Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.354 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 1,069.23%.

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. It had approximately 5,000 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

