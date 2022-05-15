Brokerages Set Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Target Price at $92.83

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $93.55.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:AA traded up $3.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.33. 7,740,582 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,789,477. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $98.09.

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.07. Alcoa had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alcoa will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

In related news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AA. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,528,000 after acquiring an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alcoa by 102.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alcoa by 1,693.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 124,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Alcoa by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 412,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

