Brokerages Set Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Price Target at $39.63

Shares of Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.63.

Several research analysts have commented on AHEXY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 38 to CHF 35 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Adecco Group from CHF 41 to CHF 36 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a CHF 36 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Adecco Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of AHEXY stock opened at $17.78 on Thursday. Adecco Group has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.53.

Adecco Group ( OTCMKTS:AHEXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Adecco Group had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Adecco Group will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were issued a $0.3917 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 5.21%. Adecco Group’s payout ratio is -152.00%.

Adecco Group Company Profile

Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, technology consulting and talent, tech academy, digital staffing services, and talent advisory and solutions under the Adecco, Adia, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, LHH, pontoon, Spring, and Modis.

