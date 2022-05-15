Brokerages Expect Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $100.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Inogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $100.18 million to $101.30 million. Inogen reported sales of $101.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inogen will report full year sales of $376.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $369.90 million to $381.31 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $424.38 million, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $428.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inogen.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $80.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.56 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 5.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

INGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Inogen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Inogen from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INGN traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.29. 145,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,572. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $577.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.74 and a beta of 1.01. Inogen has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $82.35.

In other Inogen news, Director Ray Benjamin M. Anderson sold 4,516 shares of Inogen stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total value of $156,614.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 362.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 1,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,256 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 30,526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Inogen by 159.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

