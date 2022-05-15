Brokerages Expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Announce $1.35 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) will announce $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.46 and the lowest is $1.22. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $1.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full year earnings of $15.09 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.96 to $15.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $17.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.99 to $18.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deckers Outdoor.

DECK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 825,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $297,317,000 after purchasing an additional 55,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 24.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 707,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $193,827,000 after buying an additional 136,976 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 7.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $134,975,000 after buying an additional 25,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 364,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,837 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DECK traded up $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.51. 427,709 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,177. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $267.90 and a 200 day moving average of $323.43. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $225.62 and a twelve month high of $451.49.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

