Brokerages Expect Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $327.64 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) will post $327.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $328.28 million. Barnes Group posted sales of $321.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year sales of $1.34 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $312.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.54 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 7.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS.

B has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Barnes Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Barnes Group news, Director Mylle H. Mangum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 1,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $75,283.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 18,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barnes Group by 21.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

B stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.66. 406,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,172. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Barnes Group has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

