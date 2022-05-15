Brokerages Anticipate VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Analysts predict that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Twelve analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.54 and the highest is $1.62. VMware reported earnings of $1.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.88 to $7.29. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. FBN Securities reduced their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.57.

NYSE:VMW traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,159,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,096,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. VMware has a 52 week low of $96.58 and a 52 week high of $167.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.68.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 34,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $3,916,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,603,123.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 7,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $873,090.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 79,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,064,469.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 271 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VMware during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

