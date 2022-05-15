Brokerages Anticipate Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) to Announce -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.33) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vivint Smart Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the highest is ($0.32). Vivint Smart Home posted earnings of ($0.38) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivint Smart Home will report full year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.90). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.77). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vivint Smart Home.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $396.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.46 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Vivint Smart Home stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,131. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.84. Vivint Smart Home has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $16.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VVNT. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the third quarter valued at about $278,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 22.0% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 539,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 97,259 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vivint Smart Home in the third quarter worth about $164,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 27.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vivint Smart Home by 19.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,537 shares during the period.

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

