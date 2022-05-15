Brokerages Anticipate MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) to Post $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for MP Materials’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. MP Materials reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 113.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MP Materials will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MP Materials.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 46.66% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $166.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MP Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 3,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $163,125,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 49,200 shares of company stock worth $1,911,264 and have sold 4,935,876 shares worth $216,329,320. 49.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in MP Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MP Materials by 645.2% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MP traded up $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.48. 3,141,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,839,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 25.52 and a quick ratio of 20.79. MP Materials has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $60.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.96 and a 200-day moving average of $43.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.38.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

