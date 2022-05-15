Brokerages Anticipate Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.57. Medtronic posted earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full year earnings of $5.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.64 to $5.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.46% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $102.67. 3,525,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. Medtronic has a one year low of $98.38 and a one year high of $135.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

