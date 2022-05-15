Brokerages Anticipate Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.07. Landec posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $53.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.54 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 14.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research cut shares of Landec from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $9.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Landec has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $12.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 290,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Landec by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 107,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 25,396 shares in the last quarter. Lewis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Landec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Landec by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of plant-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole processed vegetables primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels to retail grocery chains, club stores, and food service operators; and sells BreatheWay packaging products.

