Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.30). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
EXTN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 152,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.11. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.
About Exterran (Get Rating)
Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exterran (EXTN)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exterran (EXTN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.