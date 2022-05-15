Brokerages Anticipate Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) to Announce -$0.48 EPS

Brokerages expect Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exterran’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is ($0.30). Exterran reported earnings per share of ($0.86) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exterran will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.15) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.25) to ($0.42). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Exterran.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exterran in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exterran in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Exterran by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Exterran by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 133,809 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 13,403 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Exterran by 31.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 26,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 103.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 133,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 67,826 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 103.0% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 217,101 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 110,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

EXTN traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.88. 152,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,457. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.11. Exterran has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

