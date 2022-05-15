Brokerages Anticipate Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.45 Million

Equities analysts expect Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $4.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Electrameccanica Vehicles’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $5.90 million. Electrameccanica Vehicles posted sales of $300,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,383.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electrameccanica Vehicles will report full-year sales of $18.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $21.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $133.05 million, with estimates ranging from $125.00 million to $141.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Electrameccanica Vehicles.

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Electrameccanica Vehicles had a negative net margin of 1,995.16% and a negative return on equity of 23.50%. The business had revenue of $1.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Electrameccanica Vehicles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Electrameccanica Vehicles by 39.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Electrameccanica Vehicles by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Electrameccanica Vehicles during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

SOLO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,612,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,803. Electrameccanica Vehicles has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster.

