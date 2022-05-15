Brokerages Anticipate BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.49 Million

Brokerages forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) will announce $41.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for BTRS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.88 million and the highest is $42.00 million. BTRS reported sales of $31.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BTRS will report full year sales of $166.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $168.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $201.61 million, with estimates ranging from $199.50 million to $205.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BTRS.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.77 million. BTRS had a negative net margin of 39.64% and a negative return on equity of 16.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTRS shares. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of BTRS from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BTRS from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In other BTRS news, SVP Andrew J. Herning sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

BTRS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. 1,193,174 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,882. BTRS has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $15.90. The company has a market cap of $770.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.05.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

