Brokerages Anticipate Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to Post $0.79 EPS

Equities analysts expect Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Acadia Healthcare reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will report full year earnings of $3.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Acadia Healthcare.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The business had revenue of $616.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.59. The stock had a trading volume of 555,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,029. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.48. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $76.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

