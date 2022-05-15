Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Brilliant Earth Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average is $12.22. Brilliant Earth Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $20.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Get Brilliant Earth Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $42,417.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 48,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $585,569.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 206,626 shares of company stock worth $2,148,899 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,177,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 255,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 175,171 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 42,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.